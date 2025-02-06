Sign up
Photo 3111
Emu
There are a couple of emu in the Aussie area of Auckland Zoo.
6th February 2025
6th Feb 25
3
2
Nick
ace
@nickspicsnz
Hi, my name is Nichola and I live in beautiful New Zealand. I'm originally from the UK but have lived in NZ for 14 years...
3731
photos
161
followers
159
following
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
5th February 2025 3:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
australian
,
bird
,
emu
,
auckland_zoo
,
for2025
,
feb25nz
Elisa Smith
ace
Fab detail. Wonderful portrait, such character in b&w.
February 10th, 2025
Babs
ace
He looks quite manic doesn't he
February 10th, 2025
Corinne C
ace
What a great portrait!
February 10th, 2025
