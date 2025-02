Tree Pep-Style

This week for FOR I'm going to do Trees. I find trees so photogenic and I spent an inordinate amount of time in the boiling hot sun taking photos of trees in this area to use for this week. Starting off with a Pep-style. I took 26 shots as I walked almost all the way round this tree, and then combined them in Photoshop. I masked out messy bits at the bottom and sides and used a shot with the power station in the background as the base shot.