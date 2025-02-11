Sign up
Previous
Photo 3114
Carved Tree Trunk
This old tree looked like it's been carved where it stood.
11th February 2025
11th Feb 25
3
3
Nick
ace
@nickspicsnz
Hi, my name is Nichola and I live in beautiful New Zealand. I’m originally from the UK but have lived in NZ for 14 years...
3735
photos
161
followers
159
following
853% complete
3107
3108
3109
3110
3111
3112
3113
3114
284
3110
3111
3112
285
3113
3114
286
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
10th February 2025 1:42pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
Tags
tree
,
b&w
,
carving
,
for2025
,
feb25nz
Corinne C
ace
Amazing picture and subject
February 12th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Awesome
February 12th, 2025
Brian
ace
Wow!
February 12th, 2025
