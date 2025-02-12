Previous
Grove of Trees ICM by nickspicsnz
Photo 3115

Grove of Trees ICM

This week's 52 Frames challenge is motion blur. This was an option I didn't submit so I converted it to b&w for FOR instead.
12th February 2025 12th Feb 25

Nick

ace
@nickspicsnz
Photo Details

Diana ace
Beautifully done and lovely shades of grey.
February 13th, 2025  
