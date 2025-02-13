Previous
Next
Gum Tree by nickspicsnz
Photo 3116

Gum Tree

This was taken at Hamilton Gardens at the end of last month but I decided to include it in my FOR tree week because it's so beautiful. It's very impressive and massive - you can see the tiny people picnic-ing at the bottom.
13th February 2025 13th Feb 25

Nick

ace
@nickspicsnz
Hi, my name is Nichola and I live in beautiful New Zealand. I’m originally from the UK but have lived in NZ for 14 years...
854% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Dianne ace
It is so massive! Great shot.
February 16th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact