Photo 3116
Gum Tree
This was taken at Hamilton Gardens at the end of last month but I decided to include it in my FOR tree week because it's so beautiful. It's very impressive and massive - you can see the tiny people picnic-ing at the bottom.
13th February 2025
13th Feb 25
1
0
Nick
ace
@nickspicsnz
Hi, my name is Nichola and I live in beautiful New Zealand. I’m originally from the UK but have lived in NZ for 14 years...
3741
photos
163
followers
159
following
854% complete
3112
3113
3114
3115
3116
3117
3118
3119
3114
286
3115
3116
3117
287
3118
3119
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
29th January 2025 1:44pm
Tags
tree
,
b&w
,
gum_tree
,
hamilton_gardens
,
for2025
,
feb25nz
Dianne
ace
It is so massive! Great shot.
February 16th, 2025
