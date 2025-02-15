Previous
Tree Ferns by nickspicsnz
Photo 3118

Tree Ferns

I've been finding it really difficult to get a decent shot of this little wooded valley with all the tree ferns in it. It's off the side of the state highway so we always whizz past at 110km and there's only a small gap in the bushes on the side of the road. There's nowhere to stop and I always seem to miss the gap so end up with a shot of blurry bushes instead of the tree ferns. I got lucky on this trip and managed to get one quick shot. Not the best shot in the world but the best I've managed so far.
Nick

Hi, my name is Nichola and I live in beautiful New Zealand. I’m originally from the UK but have lived in NZ for 14 years...
Dianne ace
A beautiful gully with all those ponga. You did well.
February 16th, 2025  
