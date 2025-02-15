Tree Ferns

I've been finding it really difficult to get a decent shot of this little wooded valley with all the tree ferns in it. It's off the side of the state highway so we always whizz past at 110km and there's only a small gap in the bushes on the side of the road. There's nowhere to stop and I always seem to miss the gap so end up with a shot of blurry bushes instead of the tree ferns. I got lucky on this trip and managed to get one quick shot. Not the best shot in the world but the best I've managed so far.