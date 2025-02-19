Cornflower

Some of you may recall a little while ago I asked for tips on plants to grow in a cottage garden. Well this is one of the flowers I planted. However, the garden overall has been a disaster. I planted some plants but also a LOT of seeds but only one flower has grown. I think I need a lot more money to plant actual plants rather than seeds, which I don't have spare at the moment. So we've decided to give up on that idea and turn it into lawn with a much overdue rotary washing line in part of it. I have got some hydrangeas along the fenceline that I'll keep, and I'm putting a lot of the plants into pots so that I don't lose them completely. It'll be good to have a proper washing line again!