Cosmos by nickspicsnz
Photo 3126

Cosmos

Continuing with flowers in my garden for FOR. These Cosmos flowers have a lovely cupped shape rather than the normal flat flowers. They are at the top of quite tall, thin stems so move about a lot and I ended up with a shot that's a bit blurry.
21st February 2025

Nick

