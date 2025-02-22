Sign up
Photo 3127
Rudbekia
I have one of these plants in a pot surrounded by lobelia. I thought bees liked these flowers but I haven't seen any on mine.
22nd February 2025
22nd Feb 25
0
0
Nick
ace
@nickspicsnz
Hi, my name is Nichola and I live in beautiful New Zealand. I'm originally from the UK but have lived in NZ for 14 years...
3752
photos
163
followers
160
following
856% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
16th February 2025 8:16am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
flower
,
rudbekia
,
for2025
,
feb25nz
