Previous
Cosmos Wilted by nickspicsnz
Photo 3128

Cosmos Wilted

The wilted petals look like material - maybe scarves - to me when converted to b&w. This is the last of my garden flower week. On to a new theme for FOR next week.
23rd February 2025 23rd Feb 25

Nick

ace
@nickspicsnz
Hi, my name is Nichola and I live in beautiful New Zealand. I’m originally from the UK but have lived in NZ for 14 years...
856% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact