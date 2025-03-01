Flash of Red Month

Thanks so much to @olivetreeann for hosting FOR again this year, and for putting so much effort into helping everyone achieve a FOR month. I had every intention of following the themes for each week but the days got away from me so I ended up doing my own thing but still had a lot of fun. I did manage to get a shot posted for every date even though most of them for a week were taken on single days. As usual I enjoyed the b&w images from others and I find its worth taking the extra time to view them on black to get the full benefit. Anyway, stop waffling on Nichola - here's my FOR calendar for 2025.