Kariotahi at Sunset-30 by nickspicsnz
Photo 3135

Kariotahi at Sunset-30

As well as shooting the actual wedding, we did a "sunset on the beach" shoot a couple of months afterwards. This was taken as we got back to the carpark. It was a lovely warm evening and there were still a lot of people around enjoying the beach.
2nd March 2025 2nd Mar 25

