Kariotahi at Sunset ICM by nickspicsnz
Photo 3136

Kariotahi at Sunset ICM

Once the bride and groom and their family had left, I had a bit of a play trying to get some ICM images before I headed home too. BOB if you have the time :)
3rd March 2025 3rd Mar 25

Nick

ace
@nickspicsnz
Hi, my name is Nichola and I live in beautiful New Zealand. I’m originally from the UK but have lived in NZ for 14 years...
