Wedding 91

Been MIA for a little while because I've been concentrating on finishing editing photos from a wedding I shot in December. I said, after shooting my first wedding, I'd never do it again because it's so stressful, but here I was talked into doing another one. This time was even worse because I did all the photography by myself and so I'm sure I missed some moments. Luckily the bride and groom weren't in any rush for the photos because it has taken me hours and hours and hours to do the editing. I've finally delivered nearly 200 photos and fortunately the couple are really pleased with them - phew! I don't know how people do this for a job and make money - it's not the shooting that takes the time - its all the editing afterwards - removing all the distractions, head swapping to make sure everyone looks their best, getting the lighting and colours right (shadows and blown out highlights were a nightmare on such a sunny day), removing hairs from faces because it was an incredibly windy day (I helped to hold down the marquee while it was being tied down before I could take photos!), and so on and so on. I'm glad it's almost finished - just got to do a final check through the pics to make sure I haven't missed any to give to the couple and then it's done, yay!



This was the youngest guest at the wedding and I liked how he was casually leaning against the post like a little old man.