Balancing Act by nickspicsnz
Photo 3139

Balancing Act

This praying mantis was hanging upside down practising some sort of yoga on the edge of one of our garden chairs this evening. It's nearly 10.40pm now and it's still there. BOB if you have the time.
2nd April 2025 2nd Apr 25

Nick

