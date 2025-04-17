Previous
Next
Rose by nickspicsnz
Photo 3141

Rose

Practising some of the techniques, using textures and blend modes in Photoshop, that were covered in the course I did over Easter.
17th April 2025 17th Apr 25

Nick

ace
@nickspicsnz
Hi, my name is Nichola and I live in beautiful New Zealand. I’m originally from the UK but have lived in NZ for 14 years...
861% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Very romantic result
April 26th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Beautiful result.
April 26th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact