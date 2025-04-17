Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3141
Rose
Practising some of the techniques, using textures and blend modes in Photoshop, that were covered in the course I did over Easter.
17th April 2025
17th Apr 25
2
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Nick
ace
@nickspicsnz
Hi, my name is Nichola and I live in beautiful New Zealand. I’m originally from the UK but have lived in NZ for 14 years...
3776
photos
162
followers
161
following
861% complete
View this month »
3136
3137
3138
3139
3140
3141
3142
3143
Latest from all albums
170
3139
3140
172
3141
3142
3143
173
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
17th April 2025 9:15am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
rose
,
apr25nz
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Very romantic result
April 26th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Beautiful result.
April 26th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close