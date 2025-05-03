Sign up
Photo 3147
Baby Skink
This little baby skink was scurrying along the rim of a flower pot and stopped in a patch of sun to warm up for a bit.
3rd May 2025
3rd May 25
0
0
Nick
ace
@nickspicsnz
Hi, my name is Nichola and I live in beautiful New Zealand. I’m originally from the UK but have lived in NZ for 14 years...
3782
photos
162
followers
138
following
862% complete
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
3rd May 2025 2:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
skink
,
may25nz
,
mayhalf-2025
