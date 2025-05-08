Sign up
Photo 3152
Pylon
Stopped at some traffic lights on the way home from hairdressers and took this out of the side window. Filling half and half gaps.
8th May 2025
8th May 25
Nick
ace
@nickspicsnz
Hi, my name is Nichola and I live in beautiful New Zealand. I'm originally from the UK but have lived in NZ for 14 years...
Tags
pylon
,
power_cables
,
may25nz
