Previous
Blocking Half the Road by nickspicsnz
Photo 3154

Blocking Half the Road

I googled and a group of turkeys is called a rafter. This rafter decided to cross the road as I came round the corner. Luckily I was driving very slowly. Filling half and half gaps.
10th May 2025 10th May 25

Nick

ace
@nickspicsnz
Hi, my name is Nichola and I live in beautiful New Zealand. I’m originally from the UK but have lived in NZ for 14 years...
864% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Lucky for them that you were going slow.
May 9th, 2025  
Babs ace
Safety in numbers
May 9th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact