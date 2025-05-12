Previous
Dior by nickspicsnz
Photo 3156

Dior

Another half and half from our trip to the big smoke on Saturday.
12th May 2025 12th May 25

Nick

Hi, my name is Nichola and I live in beautiful New Zealand. I’m originally from the UK but have lived in NZ for 14 years...
Diana
I love this half and half! Dior played a big part in my life 50+ years ago.
May 11th, 2025  
Joan Robillard
Nice
May 11th, 2025  
