Submerged Rose by nickspicsnz
Submerged Rose

I've been having a go at submerged flower photography for 52 Frames. This is one of my failures. I haven't managed to get a result I expected. The paint's either been too thick and landed on the flowers looking like lumps of bird poo, or too runny and just drifted through the water creating a thick fog! This one is taken before the paint became too foggy. I did decide to use a misty one for 52 Frames so I'll post that here once the challenge album is published.

As far as I can tell there a two types of submerged flower photography styles - one using paint and the other where you move the flower in the water creating an impressionist feeling. I have yet to try the second one.
Chris Cook ace
I think if you cropped off the top of the beaker what you are left with is a very cool looking image. I really like the effect.
May 18th, 2025  
