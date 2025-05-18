Submerged Rose

I've been having a go at submerged flower photography for 52 Frames. This is one of my failures. I haven't managed to get a result I expected. The paint's either been too thick and landed on the flowers looking like lumps of bird poo, or too runny and just drifted through the water creating a thick fog! This one is taken before the paint became too foggy. I did decide to use a misty one for 52 Frames so I'll post that here once the challenge album is published.



As far as I can tell there a two types of submerged flower photography styles - one using paint and the other where you move the flower in the water creating an impressionist feeling. I have yet to try the second one.