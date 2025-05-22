Sign up
Photo 3166
Kōurarini in the Garden
We have a tree in our garden that has big white trumpet-shaped flowers but I have no idea what it's called. The seedpods are long, thin and curved and the goldfinches/kōurarini love them.
22nd May 2025
22nd May 25
Nick
ace
@nickspicsnz
Hi, my name is Nichola and I live in beautiful New Zealand. I’m originally from the UK but have lived in NZ for 14 years...
Photo Details
Views
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
21st May 2025 9:25am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
goldfinch
,
may25nz
,
mayhalf-2025
,
kōurarini
