Aurora and Milky Way by nickspicsnz
Photo 3176

Aurora and Milky Way

The Milky Way was arching right over the top of us so I turned the camera to portrait to get the tail end of it in a shot with the Aurora. Times like this I wish I had a wider angle camera :)
2nd June 2025 2nd Jun 25

Nick

vaidas ace
Great!
June 1st, 2025  
Sue Cooper ace
Absolutely stunning. Fav.
June 1st, 2025  
