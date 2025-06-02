Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3176
Aurora and Milky Way
The Milky Way was arching right over the top of us so I turned the camera to portrait to get the tail end of it in a shot with the Aurora. Times like this I wish I had a wider angle camera :)
2nd June 2025
2nd Jun 25
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Nick
ace
@nickspicsnz
Hi, my name is Nichola and I live in beautiful New Zealand. I’m originally from the UK but have lived in NZ for 14 years...
3814
photos
163
followers
139
following
870% complete
View this month »
3167
3169
3173
3175
3176
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
2nd June 2025 12:20am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
aurora
,
milky_way
,
aurora_australis
,
30dw-2025
,
jun25nz
vaidas
ace
Great!
June 1st, 2025
Sue Cooper
ace
Absolutely stunning. Fav.
June 1st, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close