Cloudy Lake by nickspicsnz
Photo 3178

Cloudy Lake

We had a faint aurora glow for a couple of hours and then, as you can see in this photo, the sky became really cloudy and we had a heavy shower. I thought the night was going to be over but then, boom, the colour exploded as soon as the shower ended. That's the thing with aurora - they're so unpredictable and if you wait a short while you can be rewarded for your patience. I'm so glad I didn't give up and go home. For this photo I turned the tripod and looked to the left of where I was standing, rather than in the direction of the aurora.
3rd June 2025 3rd Jun 25

Nick

Gorgeous image.
June 3rd, 2025  
Oh it looks so serene.
June 3rd, 2025  
