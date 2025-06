I decided to try and give this the feel of an old photo. The edits were mainly done in Lightroom apart from the "frame" which was done in Photoshop. To create it I imported the photo and "painted" the frame using a slightly tinted speckly brush on a new layer. You can see the frame better on black.I've uploaded the original photo in my Overflow 1 album if you're interested: https://365project.org/nickspicsnz/second-album/2025-06-15