Jewels by nickspicsnz
Jewels

Mother Nature decorated this little weed with dewy jewels.
17th June 2025 17th Jun 25

Nick

@nickspicsnz
Hi, my name is Nichola and I live in beautiful New Zealand. I’m originally from the UK but have lived in NZ for 14 years...
Rick
Awesome capture.
June 20th, 2025  
Barb
Pretty!
June 20th, 2025  
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
June 20th, 2025  
Janice
Lovely detail.
June 20th, 2025  
