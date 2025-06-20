Sign up
Previous
Photo 3193
Cala
Happy to see the ever elegant cala lilies are starting to bloom in my garden.
20th June 2025
20th Jun 25
2
1
Nick
ace
@nickspicsnz
Hi, my name is Nichola and I live in beautiful New Zealand. I’m originally from the UK but have lived in NZ for 14 years...
3835
photos
160
followers
137
following
874% complete
View this month »
3186
3187
3188
3189
3190
3191
3192
3193
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
19th June 2025 9:38am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
flower
,
lily
,
cala
,
jun25nz
Brigette
ace
Gorgeous
June 21st, 2025
Diana
ace
Stunning on black.
June 21st, 2025
