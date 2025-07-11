Inquisitive Fantail

This little bird was fluttering all around us and landing on the ground near my feet. It nearly landed on Tilly at one point. Considering I had Rowdy on the lead I was pretty pleased with how this photo turned out as it's pretty much SOOC.
It's been so dreary and rainy, and dark when I come out of work, for what feels like weeks that I've been completely uninspired for photography and just felt like hibernating. Even on this walk we got wet and this photo shows how grey and dull the day was: https://365project.org/nickspicsnz/365/2025-07-12