Grey Day by nickspicsnz
Photo 3204

Grey Day

The sky was grey, the lake was a sludgy grey-brown colour, I was cold and wet, and it was just a dismal day for a walk, but still the dogs loved being out and about, darn things! P.S. This is full colour!
12th July 2025 12th Jul 25

Nick

Hi, my name is Nichola and I live in beautiful New Zealand. I’m originally from the UK but have lived in NZ for 14 years...
Joan Robillard ace
Cool
July 12th, 2025  
Dianne ace
dismal, but makes for a good image.
July 12th, 2025  
