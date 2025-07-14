Sign up
Photo 3205
Foggy Night at The Base
It was really foggy when I popped to The Base after work one evening last week.
14th July 2025
14th Jul 25
1
0
Nick
ace
@nickspicsnz
Hi, my name is Nichola and I live in beautiful New Zealand. I’m originally from the UK but have lived in NZ for 14 years...
3854
photos
161
followers
138
following
3198
3199
3200
3201
3203
3204
3205
3206
3200
3201
3203
3204
185
3205
3206
Views
10
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
14th July 2025 8:02pm
hamilton
,
fog
,
shops
,
car_park
,
te_awa
,
the_base
,
jul25nz
Walks @ 7
ace
Wonderfully atmospheric.
July 20th, 2025
