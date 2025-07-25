Previous
Kōtuku/White heron by nickspicsnz
Kōtuku/White heron

I feel quite privileged to have seen this kōtuku because, from what I've read online, they're quite rare in NZ. There are only about 150-200 birds who all nest in just one location in the South Island, which is a long way from where I saw this one in the north Waikato. They disperse across the country after breeding. Unfortunately the kōtuku was fishing quite far away so the photo's not the best as it was taken with my little camera on it's longest zoom, and then cropped a lot. I'm not going to say specifically where I saw this one so that he/she doesn't get disturbed.

Here's a link to info about the birds in NZ if anyone is interested in finding out more: https://www.nzbirdsonline.org.nz/species/white-heron
Nick

Maggiemae ace
They are more rarer than the spoonbill who look vaguely like them!
July 25th, 2025  
