Lambs by nickspicsnz
Photo 3209

Lambs

I decided to take the long way home from the hairdressers. Seeing these cuties made spring feel one step closer.
1st August 2025 1st Aug 25

Nick

Diana ace
Such sweet little faces!
August 7th, 2025  
