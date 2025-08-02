Previous
Ewe and lamb by nickspicsnz
Ewe and lamb

This mum was being much more protective of her baby than the other lambs who's mum(s) were nowhere to be seen.
2nd August 2025 2nd Aug 25

Nick

ace
@nickspicsnz
Hi, my name is Nichola and I live in beautiful New Zealand. I’m originally from the UK but have lived in NZ for 14 years...
amyK ace
Incredibly cute; love it
August 9th, 2025  
