Previous
Photo 3213
Kingfisher
I was lucky this kingfisher stayed sitting on the wire even though I stopped the car and poked my camera out of the window. Mind you, he was quite a way away so this is quite heavily cropped.
5th August 2025
5th Aug 25
Nick
ace
@nickspicsnz
Hi, my name is Nichola and I live in beautiful New Zealand. I’m originally from the UK but have lived in NZ for 14 years...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
1st August 2025 3:32pm
Tags
bird
,
kingfisher
,
aug25nz
amyK
ace
Nice shot
August 9th, 2025
