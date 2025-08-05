Previous
Kingfisher by nickspicsnz
Photo 3213

Kingfisher

I was lucky this kingfisher stayed sitting on the wire even though I stopped the car and poked my camera out of the window. Mind you, he was quite a way away so this is quite heavily cropped.
5th August 2025 5th Aug 25

Nick

Hi, my name is Nichola and I live in beautiful New Zealand. I’m originally from the UK but have lived in NZ for 14 years...
amyK ace
Nice shot
August 9th, 2025  
