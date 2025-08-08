Queueing out the door (and round the corner and up the street!)
Had a trip up to Auckland with @yorkshirekiwi and we passed this long queue on our way to the art gallery. We were gawping like the proverbial country mice and thought something exciting must have been happening. It turns out it was just the bakery's first day being open. They must have been selling something very delicious but we don't bother joining the long queue to find out what it was.
(Playing catch up so this was actually a couple of weeks ago.)