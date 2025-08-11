Sign up
Photo 3218
Other Drivers
When we were leaving Auckland we hit a bit of heavy traffic. I took photos of other drivers while
@yorkshirekiwi
drove us home. As you can see I was spotted a couple of times, including by what looks like the 16 year old police!
11th August 2025
11th Aug 25
Nick
ace
@nickspicsnz
Hi, my name is Nichola and I live in beautiful New Zealand. I’m originally from the UK but have lived in NZ for 14 years...
Photo Details
Susan Wakely
ace
Haha. A great collage. I especially like the very young policeman shot.
August 22nd, 2025
julia
ace
Lol.. policeman/woman doesn't look old enough to drive.. and the lady 'infront ' looks a bit grumpy about being stuck in traffic..
August 22nd, 2025
Annie D
ace
hahahaha what a great collage and fun theme
August 22nd, 2025
Wylie
ace
that was brave. I'm glad no one got antsy!
August 22nd, 2025
