When we were leaving Auckland we hit a bit of heavy traffic. I took photos of other drivers while @yorkshirekiwi drove us home. As you can see I was spotted a couple of times, including by what looks like the 16 year old police!
11th August 2025 11th Aug 25

Nick

Hi, my name is Nichola and I live in beautiful New Zealand. I’m originally from the UK but have lived in NZ for 14 years...
Susan Wakely ace
Haha. A great collage. I especially like the very young policeman shot.
August 22nd, 2025  
julia ace
Lol.. policeman/woman doesn't look old enough to drive.. and the lady 'infront ' looks a bit grumpy about being stuck in traffic..
August 22nd, 2025  
Annie D ace
hahahaha what a great collage and fun theme
August 22nd, 2025  
Wylie ace
that was brave. I'm glad no one got antsy!
August 22nd, 2025  
