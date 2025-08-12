Previous
Paintings by nickspicsnz
I am not at all artistic so it amazes me how people like Monet and Van Gogh can dab what look like random blobs of paint on a bit of canvas when you look closely, and they turn into a picture when viewed from a distance!
12th August 2025 12th Aug 25

Nick

