Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3219
Paintings
I am not at all artistic so it amazes me how people like Monet and Van Gogh can dab what look like random blobs of paint on a bit of canvas when you look closely, and they turn into a picture when viewed from a distance!
12th August 2025
12th Aug 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Nick
ace
@nickspicsnz
Hi, my name is Nichola and I live in beautiful New Zealand. I’m originally from the UK but have lived in NZ for 14 years...
3876
photos
161
followers
139
following
884% complete
View this month »
3221
3222
3223
3224
3225
3226
3227
3228
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
monet
,
oil_painting
,
van_gogh
,
auckland_art_gallery
,
aug25nz
,
modern_art
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close