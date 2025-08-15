Previous
Next
Lichen by nickspicsnz
Photo 3218

Lichen

This lichen looked like a waterfall cascading from the plant it was hanging on.
15th August 2025 15th Aug 25

Nick

ace
@nickspicsnz
Hi, my name is Nichola and I live in beautiful New Zealand. I’m originally from the UK but have lived in NZ for 14 years...
882% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact