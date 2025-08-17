Previous
Storm Over the Lake by nickspicsnz
Photo 3220

Storm Over the Lake

The heaven's opened as I set off in the car to walk Rowdy at the woods. I stopped off to take some photos of the lake looking very stormy.
17th August 2025 17th Aug 25

Nick

ace
nickspicsnz
Hi, my name is Nichola and I live in beautiful New Zealand. I'm originally from the UK but have lived in NZ for 14 years...
Photo Details

