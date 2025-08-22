Inspired at Auckland Art Gallery

While we were in Auckland, @yorkshirekiwi and I went to see a History of Modern Art exhibition. I thought I'd try to create something abstract, along the lines of the Mondrian, Albers and Bolotowsky paintings on display, but using photos instead of paint. This type of art isn't normally my thing but it looked like something I could do with a camera and Photoshop. Because I got the idea while I was at the Art Gallery, I though I'd use their vibrant wall colours in my collage. I took photos of the walls and put together the pic above that is the mainly orange, grey and blue colours. Not sure if you'd call it art but it's certainly abstract! And I got some odd looks from the people admiring all the artworks on show while I was gaily taking photos of blank walls, lol!