Te Huia

This is our local train, which runs from Hamilton to Auckland, and has only been operating since 2021. It doesn't actually stop in our little town and we have to drive 15-20 mins to the nearest station, however, I wouldn't want to leave my car at that station. The next nearest station is a 40 minute drive from home and then the actual train journey to Auckland is about 2.5 hours. It only takes just over an hour to drive into Auckland from home so sadly the train isn't that appealing apart from as a novelty journey. I haven't been on it yet but must do so soon because the service is heavily subsidised and the funding is up for review next year so I need to do the trip before then in case the train stops running. This shot was taken from a new sub-division in town so the houses in this part of the estate, which will be built on the grass area in the foreground, will be very close to the train track.