Photo 3227
Camellia in the Rain
This could have been taken today the weather's so showery and awful; but it wasn't, it was taken a few days ago. Tomorrow is the first day of Spring - let hope we've got some nicer weather to look forward to.
28th August 2025
28th Aug 25
Nick
ace
@nickspicsnz
Hi, my name is Nichola and I live in beautiful New Zealand. I’m originally from the UK but have lived in NZ for 14 years...
flower
rain
camellia
aug25nz
