Previous
Next
Camellia in the Rain by nickspicsnz
Photo 3227

Camellia in the Rain

This could have been taken today the weather's so showery and awful; but it wasn't, it was taken a few days ago. Tomorrow is the first day of Spring - let hope we've got some nicer weather to look forward to.
28th August 2025 28th Aug 25

Nick

ace
@nickspicsnz
Hi, my name is Nichola and I live in beautiful New Zealand. I’m originally from the UK but have lived in NZ for 14 years...
884% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact