Previous
On the Horizon by nickspicsnz
Photo 3227

On the Horizon

I love the zoom on my little camera. The cows and fenceline were quite far away and just little dots in the distance. The camera zoomed enough to get the details and I've only cropped from the bottom to get rid of what was just black hillside.
30th August 2025 30th Aug 25

Nick

ace
@nickspicsnz
Hi, my name is Nichola and I live in beautiful New Zealand. I’m originally from the UK but have lived in NZ for 14 years...
884% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact