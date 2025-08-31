Previous
Evening light on toetoe by nickspicsnz
Evening light on toetoe

I liked how these toetoe caught the light from the sun setting on the other side of the lake make them stand out against the dark stormy sky in the background.
31st August 2025 31st Aug 25

Nick

@nickspicsnz
Hi, my name is Nichola and I live in beautiful New Zealand. I’m originally from the UK but have lived in NZ for 14 years...
Issi Bannerman ace
Lovely!
August 31st, 2025  
