Golden Sunset over the Lake by nickspicsnz
Photo 3238

Golden Sunset over the Lake

When I took the dog out a bit late again the light was beautiful. I took a lot of pics of the sun setting.
15th September 2025 15th Sep 25

Nick

@nickspicsnz
Hi, my name is Nichola and I live in beautiful New Zealand. I’m originally from the UK but have lived in NZ for 14 years...
Christine Sztukowski ace
So many beautiful photographs
September 19th, 2025  
