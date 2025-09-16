Previous
Sunset Silhouettes by nickspicsnz
Photo 3239

Sunset Silhouettes

Looking through the cabbage trees at the sun's rays.
16th September 2025 16th Sep 25

Nick

@nickspicsnz
Hi, my name is Nichola and I live in beautiful New Zealand. I’m originally from the UK but have lived in NZ for 14 years...
Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful sky
September 19th, 2025  
