Heron Fishing

I was watching this heron fishing. There were a lot of huge koi swimming in the shallows next to him. He seemed to eye them up debating what to do (pic 2) then dived in next to them (pic 3). He came up with a tiny fish which you can just about see in pic 4 if you can zoom in. He obviously thought the koi were too big a mouth full so no wonder they felt safe swimming around his legs. (Terrible pics because they're very cropped in and I didn't have the shutter speed fast enough, but I liked the story!)