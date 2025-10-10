Previous
Cloud Tails by nickspicsnz
Photo 3247

Cloud Tails

Unusual cloud formation when I took the dog out for his evening walk. A few minutes later the "tails" had swapped around and were facing upwards instead of down.
10th October 2025 10th Oct 25

Nick

@nickspicsnz
Hi, my name is Nichola and I live in beautiful New Zealand. I’m originally from the UK but have lived in NZ for 14 years...
