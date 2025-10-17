Sign up
Photo 3249
Misty Across the Lake
The trees are very far away across the lake but I liked the mistiness.
17th October 2025
17th Oct 25
1
0
Nick
ace
@nickspicsnz
Hi, my name is Nichola and I live in beautiful New Zealand. I'm originally from the UK but have lived in NZ for 14 years...
3898
photos
161
followers
141
following
890% complete
3242
3243
3244
3245
3247
3248
3249
3250
Tags
trees
,
lake
,
mist
,
oct25nz
Susan Wakely
ace
The mist provides great atmosphere.
October 18th, 2025
