Misty Across the Lake by nickspicsnz
Misty Across the Lake

The trees are very far away across the lake but I liked the mistiness.
17th October 2025 17th Oct 25

Nick

ace
@nickspicsnz
Hi, my name is Nichola and I live in beautiful New Zealand. I'm originally from the UK but have lived in NZ for 14 years...
Susan Wakely ace
The mist provides great atmosphere.
October 18th, 2025  
