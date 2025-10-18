Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3250
Bumble Bee
This bee was sat very still on the iris flower. Maybe he was settling in for the night.
18th October 2025
18th Oct 25
5
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Nick
ace
@nickspicsnz
Hi, my name is Nichola and I live in beautiful New Zealand. I’m originally from the UK but have lived in NZ for 14 years...
3898
photos
161
followers
141
following
890% complete
View this month »
3242
3243
3244
3245
3247
3248
3249
3250
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
5
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
17th October 2025 6:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bee
,
iris
,
bumble_bee
,
oct25nz
Brigette
ace
So nice yellow on yellow gorgeousness
October 18th, 2025
Jennifer Eurell
ace
They don't sit still too often!
October 18th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Stunner!
October 18th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Blending in nicely.
October 18th, 2025
julia
ace
He's well laden with pollen.. lovely shot.
October 18th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close