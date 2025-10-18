Previous
Bumble Bee by nickspicsnz
Photo 3250

Bumble Bee

This bee was sat very still on the iris flower. Maybe he was settling in for the night.
18th October 2025 18th Oct 25

Nick

ace
@nickspicsnz
Hi, my name is Nichola and I live in beautiful New Zealand. I’m originally from the UK but have lived in NZ for 14 years...
Brigette ace
So nice yellow on yellow gorgeousness
October 18th, 2025  
Jennifer Eurell ace
They don't sit still too often!
October 18th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Stunner!
October 18th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Blending in nicely.
October 18th, 2025  
julia ace
He's well laden with pollen.. lovely shot.
October 18th, 2025  
